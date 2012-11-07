FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lawmakers must act to help save Greece: EU's Rehn
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2012 / 1:46 PM / in 5 years

Lawmakers must act to help save Greece: EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers must help to secure international aid for Athens, the EU’s top economics official said on Wednesday, warning that Greece’s debt burden was “increasingly unsustainable”.

“Everybody has to do their part: the EU, the IMF and of course the Greek parliament in their two critical votes tonight and on Sunday,” EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told a news conference.

Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to narrowly win support for an austerity package to gain crucial international financing, but still faces dissent and protests.

“There is no denying that (Greece’s debt burden) is increasing unsustainable without further measures to reduce it,” Rehn said, after releasing a report showing Greece’s debt reaching 188.9 percent of economic output in 2014. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.