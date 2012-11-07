Euro crisis may further cloud Portugal's economic outlook: EU

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s already poor economic outlook could worsen further, the European Commission said on Wednesday, given the impact of the wider debt crisis in the euro zone and notably in neighboring Spain.

The government’s decision to favor tax hikes over spending cuts in the austerity programme it is running to hit fiscal targets under its international bailout is another negative factor, the commission said in its autumn forecast.

Still, the EU executive left its key economic estimates unchanged, predicting a 3 percent slump in GDP this year and a further contraction of 1 percent next year.

The commission expects the economy to return to modest growth of 0.8 percent in 2014 -- the same as it estimated in September after the latest review of the 78-billion-euro bailout by Portugal’s European and International Monetary Fund lenders.

That is still much worse than the commission’s spring outlook, which pointed to a gentle recovery next year.

It warned that “risks to the macroeconomic outlook are tilted to the downside”, citing the regional debt crisis and Spain’s problems, which could weigh heavily on Portugal’s trade prospects.

“There is also a heightened risk of adverse macro-fiscal feedback loops, as the composition of the fiscal adjustment has moved strongly towards the revenue side,” it said.

It said the revenue-boosting effect of the tax hikes could fall short if domestic demand shrinks more than expected.

The government last month presented its 2013 budget which includes the largest tax hikes in the country’s modern history.

The commission expects a 7.1 percent slump in domestic demand this year and a 2.5 percent fall in 2013.

The government insists the tax hikes are the only way to meet its deficit under the bailout target of 4.5 percent of GDP in 2013, but it is also working on additional spending cuts spanning 2013-14. The commission said the government will present spending cuts for 2014 worth 1.75 percent of GDP.

Many economists say next year’s official projection of 1 percent GDP contraction is still too optimistic as tax hikes are likely to hammer internal demand further.

On a positive note, the commission said Portugal’s rebalancing towards net exports was occurring faster than expected, with foreign sales predicted to rise 4.5 percent this year, “well above what might have been expected from the strength of external demand”.

Next year, export growth should slow to 2.7 percent, but the commission said a strong fall in labor costs this year was expected to boost Portugal’s external price competitiveness. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by John Stonestreet)