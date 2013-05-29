FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Rehn says Slovenia's plan should be enough to avoid bailout
May 29, 2013

EU's Rehn says Slovenia's plan should be enough to avoid bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn presents the European Commission spring economic forecasts and outlook expectations for EU member states, including analysis of developments in countries under support programmes, during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Full implementation of a reform program in Slovenia should be enough to avoid the euro zone country’s need for external financial help, the EU’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Wednesday.

“Once fully implemented, this reform strategy as spelled out in the reform program in the letter I’ve received from (Slovenia’s finance) minister (Uros) Cufer should lead to a sustainable correction of imbalances and to improvement of market sentiment,” Rehn said in Brussels after the Commission unveiled reports on the EU member states.

Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Rex Merrifield

