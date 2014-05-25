FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Merkel's center-right leads in Germany EU vote: exit poll
#World News
May 25, 2014 / 4:43 PM / 3 years ago

Merkel's center-right leads in Germany EU vote: exit poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Angela Merkel’s conservatives won the most German votes in a European Union election on Sunday with a projected 36 percent, but slipped from the 23-year high of 41.5 percent they polled in last year’s German federal election, according to an exit poll.

The Social Democrats (SPD), who in Germany share power with Merkel in a ‘grand coalition’ but oppose the center-right at EU level, were projected to take 27.5 percent, improving on their 2013 showing, according to the poll by public broadcaster ARD.

The new Eurosceptic party Alternative for Germany (AfD) was on track for 6.5 percent. It just missed out on entering parliament last September with a poll of 4.7 percent.

The far-right National Democratic Party (NPD) was one of half a dozen small parties projected to win around 1.0 percent and possibly enter the European Parliament for the first time after Germany scrapped a three percent threshold rule.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
