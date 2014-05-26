France's Hollande says aims to reform France, change EU focus

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday he would press ahead with reforms at home whilst pushing for the European Union to prioritize growth and jobs.

“I am a European, it is my duty to reform France and re-focus Europe,” he said in a short message broadcast on French television a day after his Socialist’s party defeat in EU parliamentary elections.

“Tomorrow, at the European Council, I will reaffirm that the priority is growth, jobs and investment,” he said.