FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary ruling party extends poll lead, far right in second place
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 15, 2014 / 12:09 PM / 3 years ago

Hungary ruling party extends poll lead, far right in second place

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling center-right party extended its lead in an opinion poll ahead of European Parliament elections, while far-right party Jobbik beat the Socialists to come in second, pollster Median said on Thursday.

Orban was reelected for a second consecutive term in national elections last month, winning a two-thirds parliamentary majority again, while Jobbik won a fifth of votes cast.

Median’s monthly poll, conducted between April 25 and 29, showed backing for Orban’s Fidesz party stood at 39 percent, up from 36 percent in the March poll. The European Parliament elections will be held next week.

Support for Jobbik fell one percentage point to 14 percent in April poll compared to the previous month, but the far-right party still had more support than the Socialists, who suffered heavy losses in the parliamentary election on April 6.

The Socialists had 11 percent support in the late April Median survey. Egyutt-2014, the Socialists’ main ally in the election, had 4 percent support, while the Democratic Coalition (DK), one of their other allies, had 2 percent support.

In the Median survey the members of the leftist alliance were polled separately as the parties compete in the European parliament election separately.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.