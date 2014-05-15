Hungary ruling party extends poll lead, far right in second place

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling center-right party extended its lead in an opinion poll ahead of European Parliament elections, while far-right party Jobbik beat the Socialists to come in second, pollster Median said on Thursday.

Orban was reelected for a second consecutive term in national elections last month, winning a two-thirds parliamentary majority again, while Jobbik won a fifth of votes cast.

Median’s monthly poll, conducted between April 25 and 29, showed backing for Orban’s Fidesz party stood at 39 percent, up from 36 percent in the March poll. The European Parliament elections will be held next week.

Support for Jobbik fell one percentage point to 14 percent in April poll compared to the previous month, but the far-right party still had more support than the Socialists, who suffered heavy losses in the parliamentary election on April 6.

The Socialists had 11 percent support in the late April Median survey. Egyutt-2014, the Socialists’ main ally in the election, had 4 percent support, while the Democratic Coalition (DK), one of their other allies, had 2 percent support.

In the Median survey the members of the leftist alliance were polled separately as the parties compete in the European parliament election separately.