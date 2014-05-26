FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's two biggest parties share top honors in EU election
#World News
May 26, 2014 / 8:28 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's two biggest parties share top honors in EU election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Civic Platform (PO) came in a notch ahead of the main opposition party, Law and Justice (PiS), in the European Parliament election, and each won 19 seats, the final results showed.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s PO took 32.1 percent of the vote, while PiS won 31.8 percent, the country’s polling commission PKW said.

The postcommunist Democratic Left Alliance (SLD) got 9.4 percent while PO’s ruling coalition partner, the Peasants’ Party (PSL), won 6.8 percent, giving the SLD five seats and the PSL four.

Following the Europe-wide trend, anti-EU newcomer New Right (Nowa Prawica) party led by Janusz Korwin-Mikke surged to fourth place with a 7.2-percent reading and four Brussels seats.

Turnout was 23.8 percent.

Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Alison Williams

