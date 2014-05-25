FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Center-right seen winning 211 seats in European Parliament
#World News
May 25, 2014 / 8:54 PM / 3 years ago

Center-right seen winning 211 seats in European Parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Center-right parties were set to top elections to the European Parliament on Sunday with 211 seats out of 751, while Eurosceptic groups could get about 129 seats, the first official projection issued by the EU legislature showed.

The center-left Socialists were seen in second place with 193 seats, while centrist liberal groups could get 74, Green parties 58 and the far left 47.

The center-right European People’s Party’s leading candidate, former Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, immediately claimed the right to head the executive European Commission.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Paul Taylor

