FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovak PM's party wins euro election, turnout a record low
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 25, 2014 / 9:54 PM / 3 years ago

Slovak PM's party wins euro election, turnout a record low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s center-left Smer party won the country’s election for the European Parliament on Sunday in a poll largely shunned by voters.

Turnout slumped to a record low of just 13 percent.

Smer, which rules alone since winning an absolute majority in a 2012 national parliamentary election, took 24.09 percent of the vote, ahead of the conservative Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 13.21 percent.

In total, eight parties won at least one of the 13 seats Slovakia has in the European Parliament, including two parties representing the country’s ethnic Hungarian minority.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Mike Peacock

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.