Slovak PM's party wins euro election, turnout a record low

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico’s center-left Smer party won the country’s election for the European Parliament on Sunday in a poll largely shunned by voters.

Turnout slumped to a record low of just 13 percent.

Smer, which rules alone since winning an absolute majority in a 2012 national parliamentary election, took 24.09 percent of the vote, ahead of the conservative Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 13.21 percent.

In total, eight parties won at least one of the 13 seats Slovakia has in the European Parliament, including two parties representing the country’s ethnic Hungarian minority.