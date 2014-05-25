FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turnout in European Parliament election estimated at 43.11 percent
May 25, 2014 / 7:58 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Voter turnout in elections to the European Parliament was estimated at 43.11 percent on Sunday, the parliament’s website showed, the first time turnout has risen since the first direct elections were held in 1979.

Turnout at the 2009 elections was 43 percent.

Official results from across the 28-nation bloc are due later on Sunday evening. Pro-European centre-left and centre-right parties look likely to maintain control of the 751-seat legislature, but the number of Eurosceptic members may double.

Reporting by Luke Baker and Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
