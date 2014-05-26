Poor showing by Swedish PM's Moderates in EU vote dents Sept re-election hopes

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government’s hopes of re-election in September were dealt a blow on Sunday when the biggest party of the Alliance coalition posted its worst-ever showing in elections to the EU parliament.

The four-party, center-right Alliance had already been trailing the Social Democrat-led opposition by a wide margin, but a poor showing by Prime Minister Fredrik Reinfeldt’s Moderates has left it with a mountain to climb.

“For the Moderates, this is a catastrophic election. The party has seen its support halved from the general election and is a long way below the 2009 EU election,” Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet said in an analysis.

“It will take an enormous effort to rehabilitate the party organization before September.”

Reinfeldt blamed the loss on voters punishing incumbent governments for the EU’s struggles in the years since the credit crunch in 2008.

“I think it has been tough to be a government party, and that has proved to be a heavy weight to carry,” Reinfeldt told Swedish radio. “And also the fact that parties which stand up for the European project have also had a difficult evening.”

Sweden’s two biggest parties, the Moderates and the Social Democrats, tend to underperform in EU elections. But the Moderates garnered a much worse than expected 13.6 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results, 5.2 percentage points less than five years ago.

They will lose one of their current four seats in Brussels and were overtaken as Sweden’s second biggest EU party by the Green Party.

The Social Democrats got 24.4 percent of the votes, down from 24.7 percent in 2009.

LITTLE COMFORT

Apart from the relatively poor performance by the Social Democrats, the biggest domestic party and likely to form the next government if domestic polls are correct, there were some crumbs of comfort for Reinfeldt.

Polls in Sweden ahead of September’s election show his coalition allies, the Centre and Christian Democrats, risk failing to make the 4 percent hurdle to get into Sweden’s parliament.

In the EU election, which favored smaller parties across the region, the Centre Party got 6.5 percent and the Christian Democrats 6.0 percent, according to the preliminary results.

The other Alliance party, the Folk Party, got 10 percent against 13.6 percent in 2009.

The big winners in the EU election were the Green Party and the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, with the latter winning their first ever seats in Europe, while Feminist Initiative became the first formally feminist party to enter the EU parliament with a Roma woman as its representative.

Recent opinion polls ahead of the September general election show the government parties roughly 10 to 15 percentage points behind the opposition of the Social Democrats, Greens and Left Party.

Analysts see a strong probability that forming a majority government - or even a strong minority government - could prove difficult and the Sweden Democrats could hold the balance of power.