FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators want simpler energy labeling system
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
June 30, 2015 / 6:43 PM / 2 years ago

EU regulators want simpler energy labeling system

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - New rules on labeling appliances to show consumers how much energy they use will be simpler and consistent across the European Union, according to a draft European Commission proposal seen by Reuters.

European Union nations use a system of letters as well as plus symbols to guide consumers when they buy products such as fridges or washing machines. An A label with three pluses is placed on appliances that use as little energy as possible.

The draft, seen by Reuters, which is expected to be published on July 15, together with proposed reforms for the EU Emissions Trading System and a discussion document on electricity markets, says the labeling system needs to be streamlined, so all EU nations adopt a simple, clear approach.

It proposes abandoning the plus signs and instead adopting a classification using letters from A to G in seven different colors to show consumption of energy, with A being the most efficient and G the least.

The draft says the simplification is in line with a push for smarter EU law, although it could struggle to convince Euroskeptic critics in nations such as Britain, where a media storm was whipped up over EU rules requiring vacuums and kettles to use less energy.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.