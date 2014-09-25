Norway has fundamental role in helping EU energy security: Oettinger

European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger poses before an interview with Reuters at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Thursday Norway could play a fundamental role in shoring up EU energy supplies in the face of uncertainty over Russian gas because of the conflict over Ukraine.

He was speaking at an event in Brussels also attended by Tord Lien, Norwegian energy minister, who said he gave “full support” to the European Union’s ambitions to achieve supply security.

In the past, non-EU member Norway has said it will only help the EU with any supply crisis if it makes commercial sense.