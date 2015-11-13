EU regulators conditionally approve Equinix's purchase of Telecity

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager speaks during an interview with Reuters at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European regulators on Friday said they had approved U.S data center operator Equinix’s $3.7 billion purchase of Telecity Group on condition it sold off data centers in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and London.

“With the ever growing economic importance of ‘cloud’ services, it is crucial to maintain competition between data centers,” Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

“The Commission is satisfied that the commitments offered by Equinix will ensure that companies continue to have a choice for hosting their data at competitive prices.”