Irish EU presidency says member states keep working on carbon deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU member states will carry on working to get a deal on removing carbon allowances from the Emissions Trading Scheme, Ireland, holder of the rotating EU presidency, said on Tuesday.

The European Parliament on Tuesday rejected a Commission proposal to remove temporarily some of the glut of carbon permits that has forced the market to record lows.

But Phil Hogan, Ireland’s environment minister, dismissed suggestions the proposal should be withdrawn.

“The immediate need to address the carbon price issue in the ETS remains a clear priority,” Hogan said in a statement.