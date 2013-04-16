FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish EU presidency says member states keep working on carbon deal
#Environment
April 16, 2013 / 11:11 AM / in 4 years

Irish EU presidency says member states keep working on carbon deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU member states will carry on working to get a deal on removing carbon allowances from the Emissions Trading Scheme, Ireland, holder of the rotating EU presidency, said on Tuesday.

The European Parliament on Tuesday rejected a Commission proposal to remove temporarily some of the glut of carbon permits that has forced the market to record lows.

But Phil Hogan, Ireland’s environment minister, dismissed suggestions the proposal should be withdrawn.

“The immediate need to address the carbon price issue in the ETS remains a clear priority,” Hogan said in a statement.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
