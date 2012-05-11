EU's Rompuy says euro an irreversible project

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday that the single European currency is irreversible and the European Union must persuade citizens that the economic and financial crisis will be overcome.

Van Rompuy also said he was “very concerned” about the situation in Greece. He called it the “defining moment for the country” and urged Greek political leaders to support a solution to the crisis.

“We must make clear that the euro is an irreversible project and this crisis will be overcome,” van Rompuy told a conference on EU affairs in the Danish capital.