FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Eurogroup head did not criticize any country or region: spokesman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 5 months ago

Eurogroup head did not criticize any country or region: spokesman

Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem talks to the media as he arrives at European Union finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 21, 2017.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem did not criticize any particular country or region, his spokesman said after Dijsselbloem's remarks, seen as negative toward southern Europe, sparked calls for his resignation.

Dijsselbloem told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview published on March 20 that northern European countries showed solidarity with countries in crisis during the sovereign debt crisis started in 2010 by Greece.

"As a Social Democrat, I believe solidarity is extremely important. But whoever demands it, also has obligations. I can't spend all my money on booze and women and then ask you for your support. This principle holds at personal, local, national and even European levels," he told the paper.

The remarks drew sharp criticism in Spain and Italy and the Portuguese prime minister called for Dijsselbloem's resignation, saying his remarks were "racist, xenophobic and sexist".

But Dijsselbloem's spokesman said his words were misinterpreted.

"Dijsselbloem didn't refer to any country or group of countries. His message is meant for all eurozone countries: solidarity comes with obligations. We have to stick to our budget rules. This is important at personal, national and international level," he said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.