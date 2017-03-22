AMSTERDAM The Dutch government "remains firmly behind" Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who has come under fire for remarks interpreted as insulting to southern European countries.

"The position has not changed," a government official close to Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Reuters on Wednesday. "Premier Rutte has repeatedly said we are very supportive of Dijsselbloem in his role at the Eurogroup."

Portugal's prime minister earlier called Dijsselbloem, who is also the Dutch finance minister, to resign after he refused to apologize for suggesting that southern European countries had squandered their money "on booze and women".

