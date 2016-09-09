FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Facebook privacy issues may not be competition matters: EU antitrust chief
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 9, 2016 / 11:28 AM / a year ago

Facebook privacy issues may not be competition matters: EU antitrust chief

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

The logo of Facebook is pictured on a window at new Facebook Innovation Hub during a media tour in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Facebook's problems with European privacy regulators do not mean that the social network has breached the bloc's competition rules, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday.

"The German authority is concerned that Facebook may have forced its users to accept privacy terms that aren't in line with the data protection rules," Vestager said in the text of a speech to be delivered at a conference in Copenhagen.

"But as our German colleagues rightly point out, even if Facebook has broken those rules, that doesn't automatically mean that it has also broken the competition rules as well," she said.

The German government has been critical of Facebook in the past while political leaders and regulators have also complained that the world's largest social network, with 1.6 billion monthly users, had been slow to tackle hate speech and anti-immigrant messages.

Facebook raised regulatory concerns last month when it loosened the privacy policy of WhatsApp, the world's most popular mobile messaging application, prompting the chair of Europe's leading group of privacy regulators to say that it would closely scrutinize the move. [nL8N1BA3O8]

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.