French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici speaks to media after an official meeting with Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf in Bern March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande is set to put forward his former finance minister Pierre Moscovici as a candidate to become a European Commissioner, a government source said on Wednesday.

Moscovici, who has made no secret he has ambitions for a top post when jobs are handed out at the executive arm of the European Union this year, was left out of the government in a reshuffle that took place this week.