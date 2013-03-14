FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court criticizes France for fining man over Sarkozy insult
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 14, 2013 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

EU court criticizes France for fining man over Sarkozy insult

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at the Parc des Princes Stadium to attend the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon in Paris, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) - France violated a demonstrator’s freedom of expression when it fined him for insulting former President Nicolas Sarkozy, Europe’s top human rights court ruled on Thursday.

Leftist activist Herve Eon was convicted in 2008 and given a 30 euro ($39) fine after holding up to Sarkozy’s car a banner with the words “Get lost, jerk.”

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) deemed the punishment disproportionate and a violation of freedom of expression, as the act was a “satirical remark.”

The words on the banner were those Sarkozy himself had directed earlier at a member of the public who refused to shake his hand hand during France’s annual farm fair.

Sarkozy’s choice of words ignited a media firestorm, with critics saying his taunt was vulgar.

The ECHR said a French appeals court had acknowledged that Eon’s comments constituted “criticism of a political nature” for which “freedom of expression was of the highest importance.”

France, now under President Francois Hollande, can appeal for the decision to be reviewed by the court’s Grand Chamber. ($1 = 0.7722 euros)

Reporting By Gilbert Reilhac; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.