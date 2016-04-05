FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU okays French plan to aid users in frequency switch
April 5, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

EU okays French plan to aid users in frequency switch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union regulators approved on Tuesday a French plan to compensate consumers disadvantaged by the country’s reallocation of frequency used for TV broadcasting to wireless broadband services, saying this complies with the bloc’s state aid rules.

France wants to free up the 700 MHz band for wireless broadband by June 2019, in line with the EU’s objective of boosting Internet access in the 28-country group.

Under the 56.9-million-euro ($64.64 million) scheme, French authorities will provide aid to help users buy the necessary equipment so they can continue to watch free-to-air TV without extra costs.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis

