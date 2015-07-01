FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia, Ukraine pledge to keep gas flowing to Europe: EU
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 1, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Russia, Ukraine pledge to keep gas flowing to Europe: EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine have pledged there will be no interruptions in gas supply to Europe despite the breakdown of gas supply talks between them, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

The EU-mediated talks in Vienna fell apart on Tuesday after energy officials failed to agree on a pricing plan for the third quarter.

“There was a clear commitment from Ukraine and Russia to make sure gas transit to Europe will continue,” Sefcovic told a news conference in Brussels.

He said technical talks would continue and he hoped for another ministerial-level meeting in September.

He said gas storage levels in Ukraine were 12 billion cubic meters (bcm) now, but they needed to be around 7 bcm higher to prepare Ukraine for next winter.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.