Russia, Ukraine pledge to keep gas flowing to Europe: EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine have pledged there will be no interruptions in gas supply to Europe despite the breakdown of gas supply talks between them, European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday.

The EU-mediated talks in Vienna fell apart on Tuesday after energy officials failed to agree on a pricing plan for the third quarter.

“There was a clear commitment from Ukraine and Russia to make sure gas transit to Europe will continue,” Sefcovic told a news conference in Brussels.

He said technical talks would continue and he hoped for another ministerial-level meeting in September.

He said gas storage levels in Ukraine were 12 billion cubic meters (bcm) now, but they needed to be around 7 bcm higher to prepare Ukraine for next winter.