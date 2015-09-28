FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

Gazprom replies to EU antitrust charges, says these are unfounded

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust charges that it abuses its dominant position by levying excessive prices on customers in eastern Europe have no economic nor legal basis, Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Monday in its reply to EU regulators.

“The response filed today addresses all aspects of the Statement of Objections and shows why we believe the European Commission’s allegations are based on an incorrect methodology,” Gazprom said in a statement.

“In particular, when it comes to Gazprom’s alleged excessive pricing, our response provides evidence and data to show why the Commission’s conclusions are both economically and legally unfounded,” it said.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Foo Yun Chee

