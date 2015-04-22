EU calls antitrust briefing, Gazprom seen in focus

A woman walks along the footpath near the headquarters of the Gazprom company in Moscow, February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s antitrust chief will hold a news conference at midday (6 a.m. EDT) on Wednesday, the European Commission said, at which she is expected to charge Russian gas giant Gazprom with anti-competitive behavior.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager will announce decisions agreed by the EU executive, the Commission said in a statement, without providing details.

Earlier this week, sources told Reuters that she would send a charge sheet to Gazprom, accusing the company of over-charging customers in eastern Europe and hindering competition in the region.

State-controlled Gazprom is a vital supplier of energy to Europe despite frequent political disputes.

Vestager’s expected decision to move against Gazprom comes more than two years after Brussels began investigating the company, and a week after she charged U.S. tech giant Google with abusing its market power.