FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court rules that Germany breached law over Deutsche Post aid
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 6, 2015 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

EU court rules that Germany breached law over Deutsche Post aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Deutche Post sign adorns the Bonn Post Tower, the headquarters of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Bonn March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday that Germany had breached EU law in providing state aid to Deutsche Post as it had not sufficiently taken into account the business-to-business parcel delivery market.

The European Commission in 2012 ordered Germany to recover from Deutsche Post incompatible aid granted since 2003 of between 500 million euros and 1 billion euro ($562 million-$1.12 billion) from a combination of high regulated prices and pension relief subsidies.

In 2013, the Commission took Germany to court for failure to recover this aid, which it said had given Deutsche Post an unfair advantage over its competitors.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.