BERLIN (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has told European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that he is against any toughening of European car emissions targets by 2025.

German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“It is ... very important to me that we do not stifle the innovation power of the automotive industry by overly tight EU legislation,” Gabriel said in letter seen by Reuters.