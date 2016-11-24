FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 9 months
EU Parliament speaker Schulz say to return to German politics
November 24, 2016 / 8:55 AM / in 9 months

EU Parliament speaker Schulz say to return to German politics

FILE PHOTO - European Parliament President Martin Schulz looks on during a meeting at the Capitol Hill in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2016.Max Rossi/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Parliament President Martin Schulz said on Thursday he would not seek a new mandate and is returning to German national politics to seek election to the federal parliament in Berlin next year.

Schulz, a Social Democrat, gave no further details at a news conference on whether he might seek the post of foreign minister or run as a candidate to succeed conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in a parliamentary election due in September.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

