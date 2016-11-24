EU Parliament speaker Schulz say to return to German politics

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Parliament President Martin Schulz said on Thursday he would not seek a new mandate and is returning to German national politics to seek election to the federal parliament in Berlin next year.
Schulz, a Social Democrat, gave no further details at a news conference on whether he might seek the post of foreign minister or run as a candidate to succeed conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel in a parliamentary election due in September.
