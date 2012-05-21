FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Google says disagrees with EU antitrust opinion
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 21, 2012 / 11:38 AM / in 5 years

Google says disagrees with EU antitrust opinion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google said on Monday that it disagreed with the opinion of EU antitrust regulators who said it may have abused its dominant position, but said it was willing to discuss issues further to resolve the matter.

Earlier on Monday, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia offered Google, which provides the world’s most popular search engine, the chance to offer concessions to settle an antitrust investigation.

“We disagree with the conclusions but we’re happy to discuss any concerns they might have,” Google spokesman Al Verney said in a statement.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.