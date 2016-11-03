Alphabet's Google moves to upgrade app store
SAN FRANCISCO Alphabet Inc's Google is redoubling efforts to help developers of Android mobile apps build their businesses as concerns mount that the app economy has reached saturation.
BRUSSELS Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google rejected on Thursday EU antitrust charges of unfairly promoting its shopping service and blocking rivals in online search advertising, saying there was no factual, legal or economic basis to the accusations.
Google's general counsel Kent Walker said on a blog that the European Commission's shopping case was based on a theory that was not in line with market reality.
"We never compromised the quality or relevance of the information we received. On the contrary, we improved it. That isn't 'favoring' - that's listening to our customers," Walker said.
His comments came as the company formally replied to the two charges, one of which it received in April last year and the other in July this year, earlier on Thursday.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
SAN FRANCISCO Alphabet Inc's Google is redoubling efforts to help developers of Android mobile apps build their businesses as concerns mount that the app economy has reached saturation.
Fitbit Inc sports a catchy tagline: "Find your Fit". Analysts have a suggestion for the company: "Find your next hit".
Programmable-chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp said it is being bought by private equity buyout firm Canyon Bridge Capital Partners for $1.3 billion, the latest deal in the consolidating chip sector.