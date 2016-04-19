FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU antitrust chief expected to charge Google on Wednesday: sources
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 19, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

EU antitrust chief expected to charge Google on Wednesday: sources

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager looks on as she addresses a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief is expected to hit Google on Wednesday with anti-competitive charges concerning its Android mobile phone operating system, two people familiar with the matter said.

EU charges would open up a second front in the regulatory battle between the European Commission and Google, exposing the world’s most popular Internet search engine to the risk of hefty fines and radical changes to its business practices.

Google is already battling EU charges of promoting its own shopping service in Internet searches at the expense of rival products, a case which has dragged on since late 2010.

With estimated revenues of $11 billion from ad sales on Android phones with Google apps such as Maps, Search and Gmail, the stakes are high for the U.S. tech giant.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said on Monday she was concerned Google may be favoring its apps by requiring phone makers and network operators to preload them, thus stifling competition from rival apps.

European Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso and Google declined to comment.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.