European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager looks on as she addresses a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager will hold a news conference at 1130 CET (0930 GMT) concerning a competition case, the European Commission announced on Wednesday.

It did not give further details, but she is expected to announce anti-competive charges against Google over its Android mobile phone operating system.