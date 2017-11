BEIJING (Reuters) - There are more cases against Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google to come, Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, said on Wednesday during a trip to Beijing.

The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The European Commission slapped a record 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine on the world’s most popular internet search engine in June and told the firm to stop favoring its shopping service.