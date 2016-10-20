Strategie Grains cuts EU wheat harvest, export view, lifts maize crop

An aerial view shows a French farmer in his tractor making bales of straw in a field in Coquelles,France, July 21, 2015.

PARIS (Reuters) - Consultancy Strategie Grains lowered again its estimate of European Union soft wheat production and exports this season due to adverse crop weather, but raised its outlook for the ongoing EU maize harvest.

It put EU soft wheat production in 2016/17 at 135.8 million tonnes, down 600,000 tonnes from its previous monthly estimate and 10 percent below a record 2015 crop.

The production downgrade was mainly due to a combined 1 million tonne cut to expected output in France, the UK, Austria, Estonia, Poland and Denmark, which offset smaller gains for Hungary, Germany, Spain and Latvia, it said on Thursday.

A weather-hit harvest in France, which led to very poor yields and mixed quality, and rain-affected wheat quality in the Baltic States were curbing exports and outweighing a good start to the export season in Germany, Poland and the UK, Strategie Grains said in a monthly report.

It trimmed its outlook for EU soft wheat exports in 2016/17 by 360,000 tonnes to 23.4 million tonnes, down by more than a quarter from last season. This included a projected 4.9 million tonnes from France compared with 12.6 million in 2015/16.

The rain-related quality problems in the Baltic countries would shift some of their exports this season towards animal feed wheat markets within the EU, Strategie Grains said, estimating that the three Baltic nations had already sold about 2 million tonnes of feed wheat for EU destinations.

The consultancy also trimmed again its EU barley production estimate, by 200,000 tonnes to 59.7 million last month, now 3 percent lower than estimated 2015 output.

For grain maize, which is still being harvested, Strategie Grains increased its production forecast by 500,000 tonnes to 59.8 million, keeping production above last year's drought-hit crop of 56.9 million.

It confirmed very strong yields in Hungary and other parts of central Europe, which offset weather damage in western and southeast Europe that had led it to cut sharply its maize harvest outlook last month.