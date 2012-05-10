No appetite for Greece to leave euro zone: EU official

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - There is no desire among euro zone member states for Greece to leave the currency bloc, and no appetite on Greece’s part either, a senior EU official said on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on May 14, the official dismissed talk about the possibility of Greece leaving the currency, which has risen since the country held parliamentary elections on Sunday.

“I see no appetite for exit on the part of Greece (or) on the part of the 16 others,” said the official, referring to the 17 members of the currency bloc.

“There is a lot of speculation on this issue, given the pronouncements of the leader of the second largest party in the elections”, he said. But he added that he had no knowledge of any thinking along those lines.

Sunday’s election saw the majority of Greeks vote for parties that are opposed to a 130 billion euro EU/IMF bailout that calls for deep cuts in spending by the Greek government.