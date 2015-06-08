FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU meets with Greek officials, no Greek proposal or deal on reforms yet
#Business News
June 8, 2015 / 5:47 PM / 2 years ago

EU meets with Greek officials, no Greek proposal or deal on reforms yet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek officials met on Monday with EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on what reforms Greece must implement to get new loans, but there was no new proposal from Athens to which its creditors could agree to, an EU official said.

“A meeting between Commissioner Moscovici and the Greek representatives took place on the request of the Greek authorities,” an EU official said.

“All exchanges of information at this stage are useful. However, no agreement is possible unless all three institutions agree,” the official said, referring to the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission which represent Greece’s creditors in the talks.

“These are the rules of the game, as agreed between Greece and all other euro zone countries on February 20,” the official said.

Asked why no agreement between Greece and its creditors was possible at this stage, the official said:

“There is no proposal for the three institutions representing the creditors to agree to at this stage.”

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
