March 9, 2015 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Greece says PM Tsipras to meet EU's Juncker on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday at 3 a.m. ET in Brussels to discuss European Union financial support for poorest Greeks, a Greek government official said on Monday.

An EU official said, however, that the meeting was not yet confirmed but that it was possible and Juncker was ready to meet with Tsipras in the next two weeks.

The Greek official said: “On Friday, the prime minister will meet Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels ... They will discuss how Greece could use EU funds to tackle the humanitarian crisis.”

Tsipras will be in Paris on Thursday for meetings at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Reporting By Renee Maltezou and Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

