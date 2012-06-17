FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU/IMF bailout forms basis for Greek growth and jobs-EU
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2012 / 8:48 PM / in 5 years

EU/IMF bailout forms basis for Greek growth and jobs-EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS CABOS, Mexico (Reuters) - The second rescue package for Greece from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund is the basis for Greek economic growth and jobs, the European Union’s top two officials said in a statement after the preliminary results of Greek elections.

The results showed that the New Democracy, which supports the rescue package and the reforms it entails, won the ballot.

“The second economic adjustment program agreed between Greece and the Eurogroup is the basis upon which to build growth, prosperity and jobs for the Greek people,” European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said.

“We stand ready to continue assisting Greece in achieving these goals,” they said on the eve of a summit of the world’s 20 biggest developing and developed economies in Mexico.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.