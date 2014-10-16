EU wants smooth evolution of support for Greece after bailout end

European flags are seen outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will work with Greece to ensure there is a smooth evolution of support for the country after its current bailout program ends at the end of this year, the Commission’s spokesman Simon O‘Connor said on Thursday.

“Europe will continue to assist Greece in whatever way is necessary,” O‘Connor told a news briefing.

“We will work to ensure a smooth evolution of support for Greece after the end of the current program,” he said.