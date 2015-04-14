EU expert group for Greece set for overhaul after Athens' protest: sources

A Greek and an EU flag flutter outside the Foreign Ministry in Athens March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

FRANKFURT/ATHENS (Reuters) - A group of European Union experts helping Greece to improve administration and draw more European funding is set to be all but dismantled after the new leftist government refused to cooperate with them, officials have told Reuters.

Such a concession to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ government by the European Commission could dismay countries which have grown frustrated with Athens’ push to abandon reforms as it rejects what many in Greece see as European interference.

The ‘troika’ of inspectors representing Greece’s international backers has already been renamed following Athens’ objections. The ‘troika’ is deeply unpopular in Greece due to the tough austerity measures it has overseen during the crisis.

Now the Commission’s Task Force for Greece, which has, among other things, helped the country’s tax inspectors use technology to spot fraud, will be overhauled.

Under new thinking, the ‘task force’ is set to lose its name, said officials familiar with the matter. Its staff of roughly 50 would move to another part of the European Commision, the EU’s executive body, with a broader remit to help any country that needs it, not just Greece.

As has been long planned, the German head of the task force, whose wife’s car was once set on fire in an apparent protest about cutbacks in Greece, will depart in the coming weeks for a new role.

“Do you need to call it a task force at all?” said one official familiar with the matter. “The thinking is that the model of the task force can be extended to other countries, with similar difficulties.”

Tsipras has discussed the issue with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, amid growing concern in Brussels that Athens may be missing out on EU funds.

“Juncker has said to Tsipras in their last meeting that the task force mandate is expiring and it will be replaced by a new institution with the same role but for all member states,” said a senior Greek government source.

Set up in 2011 after Greece was bailed out by euro zone countries, the Commission’s task force sought to help the Greek government improve the way it operates, such as in the management of its health service.

Although only about 50 staff worked in the task force, it coordinated a far wider team of officials from countries and bodies such as the World Health Organization.

It also helped unlock EU funding, though officials say its work has ground to a virtual standstill in recent weeks.

“The Greek government is keeping contact with the task force but we don’t collaborate with them,” said a second Greek government official. “It’s a political issue.”