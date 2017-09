Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Israeli army's training base complex near the southern city of Beersheba December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the European Union on Wednesday to keep Islamist militant group Hamas on its list of terrorist organizations, after an EU court ruled it should be removed.

“We expect them to immediately put Hamas back on the list,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Hamas is a murderous terrorist organization which in its charter states its goal is to destroy Israel.”