#Big Story 10
March 12, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

EU opens in-depth inquiry into Hungarian advertising tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had opened an in-depth investigation into whether Hungary’s advertisement tax introduced last year complies with EU state aid rules.

Hungary introduced a progressive tax for each company based on turnover derived from advertisement activities - 1 percent or zero for small- and medium-sized turnover and between 10 and 50 percent for those with higher advertisement turnover.

The Commission has to determine whether such a tax selectively favors certain companies over their competitors.

“It is very important that we ensure a level playing field on media markets throughout Europe. Many media today rely on advertisement income to finance their operations,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

She added that she welcomed signals from the Hungarian government that it intended to make changes to the advertisement tax.

The Commission has also taken a separate decision prohibiting Hungary from applying progressive rates until the Commission has finished its assessment.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop

