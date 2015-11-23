FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators to probe Hungarian funding for two nuclear reactors
#Intel
November 23, 2015 / 10:48 AM / 2 years ago

EU regulators to probe Hungarian funding for two nuclear reactors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union regulators will investigate whether Hungary’s plan to finance the construction of two new nuclear reactors breaches the bloc’s state aid rules, four days after it took the country to court over the tender for the project.

Hungary wants to expand the plant in Paks and last year picked Russian state-owned nuclear company Rosatom to build the reactors, partly funded by a favorably priced 10-billion-euro ($10.6 billion) Russian loan.

The European Commission said it was concerned the Hungarian investment may not be compatible with market pricing. It opened an in-depth investigation on Monday to look into the business case for the construction, operation and decommissioning of the two reactors.

“Given the size and importance of the Paks project, the Commission has to carefully assess whether Hungary’s investment is indeed on market terms or whether it involves state aid. This requires a complex analysis,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

Last week, the EU executive sued Hungary over its contract with Rosatom, saying this may violate the bloc’s procurement rules ensuring all interested parties get a fair chance to take part in tenders.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban however told state radio last Friday that the project would go ahead despite the Commission’s legal action.

“It is Hungary’s basic interest to operate, sustain and potentially expand the nuclear power plant, or else the price of electricity will skyrocket. Paks equals cheap electricity, so the Hungarian government will execute the investment,” he said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis; Additional reporting by Marton Dunai in Budapest; Editing by Mark Potter

