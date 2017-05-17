FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Hungary's foreign minister says European Parliament resolution a 'new attack by Soros network'
#World News
May 17, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 3 months ago

Hungary's foreign minister says European Parliament resolution a 'new attack by Soros network'

1 Min Read

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto gestures during an interview with Reuters in Budapest, Hungary, January 27, 2017.Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's foreign minister dismissed a European Parliament resolution condemning the country on Wednesday, saying that it amounted to a "new attack on Hungary by George Soros' network".

Earlier on Wednesday the European Parliament condemned what it called a "serious deterioration" in the rule of law and fundamental rights in Hungary.

"European institutions are clearly unable to accept the fact that ... the Government of Hungary is continuing to practice a migration policy that is exclusively aimed at ensuring the security of Hungary," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long criticized civil society organizations funded by Hungarian-born Soros, accusing them of opposing his tough migration policies.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto

