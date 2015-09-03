Factbox: New EU insurer capital rules from January 2016

LONDON (Reuters) - Generali, Axa, Aviva and Allianz are among several thousand insurance companies that must comply with stricter European Union capital rules starting from January.

The “Solvency II” rules are aimed at ensuring that each insurer holds enough capital to meet policyholder claims and withstand market shocks.

Dutch state-owned insurer ASR said last week its solvency ratio would decline under Solvency II.

Dutch insurers Aegon and Delta Lloyd have seen shares fall sharply after they made similar statements last month.

MAIN ELEMENTS

* Solvency II replaces Solvency I introduced in 1973 but seen as too simplistic, focusing only on insurers’ underwriting business and failing to tailor capital requirements to market, credit and operational risks on an insurer’s books

* Applies to nearly all insurers and reinsurers in the EU, apart from those that write less than 5 million euros ($5.6 million) in premiums annually

* Includes a test of an insurer’s ability to withstand a one in 200 year loss event

* Insurers will have up to 16 years to comply with some of the tougher valuation methods

* Insurers to publish their solvency capital requirement (SCR) that must provide a minimum 99.5 percent probability of being able to meet policyholder commitments over the coming year though markets and regulators will look for a much higher figure

* The higher the Solvency II capital ratio, the more likely it is that listed insurers will be able to raise dividends or offer share buy-backs

* If their ratios are closer to the required level, it could feed into their credit rating scores and may prompt them to raise capital or sell risky assets

* Companies will also have to calculate a lower, minimum capital requirement which, if breached, could lead to a loss of regulatory authorization to operate

* Large insurers can use their own models, vetted by regulators, for calculating their SCR, while smaller firms will use the so-called standard approach model

* Supervisors can force insurers to top up their capital to cover additional risks they identify to form an “adjusted SCR”

PREPARATIONS SO FAR

* The larger or more specialized insurers, such as those on the Lloyd’s of London market, are likely to use internal models, which should enable them to reduce their capital buffers, compared with using the standard model

* British insurers are expected to have submitted the most internal models for approval, at more than 20

* Hannover Re has had its internal model approved already

* Most other internal models are not expected to be approved before November