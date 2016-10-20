The logo of Intel, the world's largest chipmaker is seen at their offices in Jerusalem, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

LUXEMBOURG A lower court should review U.S. chipmaker Intel's challenge against a record 1.06-billion-euro ($1.16 billion) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators seven years ago, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

"Intel's appeal against the imposition of a 1.06 billion euro fine for abuse of its dominant position should be upheld," Advocate General Nils Wahl at the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said.

The fine remains the largest for a single company for an EU antitrust infringement.

The European Commission penalized Intel in 2009 for tactics aimed at stifling rival Advanced Micro Devices, including giving rebates to PC makers Dell [DI.UL], Hewlett-Packard Co, NEC and Lenovo for buying most of their computer chips from Intel.

