EU's Juncker: investment plan doesn't preclude need for budget consolidation
March 2, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Juncker: investment plan doesn't preclude need for budget consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker listens during a news conference in Riga January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

BERLIN (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday that the European Union’s investment programme did not preclude the need for budget consolidation.

Speaking at a conference of the European Investment Bank (EIB) in Berlin, Juncker said that “anyone who thinks that a somewhat looser monetary policy and an investment plan will relieve governments” of the need to pay attention to budget consolidation and structural reforms was very much mistaken.

Last year, Juncker unveiled a plan aimed at generating 315 billion euros of investment in European infrastructure projects.

Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
