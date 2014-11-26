FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 26, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Germany's Merkel backs EU investment program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government supports European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s investment plan to kick-start growth, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, adding it was important to identify specific projects.

“The German government supports in principle the package presented by Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker with which the European commission and the European Investment Bank will mobilize additional investments of some 300 billion euros,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house.

“But it must be clear to everyone where the projects are in the future,” she added.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Madeline Chambers

