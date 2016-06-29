FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renzi says Italy's banks not on EU agenda, not seeking rule changes
June 29, 2016 / 1:06 PM / a year ago

Renzi says Italy's banks not on EU agenda, not seeking rule changes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday Italy was not seeking a change in European Union rules to help its struggling banks, and the question was not on the EU agenda.

“The question of our banks is not on the agenda, no-one is asking to change the rules,” Renzi told reporters after an EU summit in Brussels.

Earlier on Wednesday officials told Reuters that the European Commission was not convinced by Italy’s proposals to help its banks, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel said EU rules could not be changed every few years.

Italy’s banks are saddled with 360 billion euros ($399.71 billion) of bad loans and their share prices plunged after Britain opted to leave the EU in last week’s referendum.

Renzi said Italy should have fixed its banks’ problems four or five years ago under previous governments, when EU rules on state aid were less rigid, but it failed to do so.

Nonetheless, even under the current rules, he said the government would be able to ensure that citizens’ savings were protected.

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

