FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Barroso confident Italy will maintain stability
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2013 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Barroso confident Italy will maintain stability

Padraic Halpin

2 Min Read

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti (L) ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS)

DUBLIN (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Thursday he was confident that Italy’s next government would honor its commitments and would not derail growing confidence in the euro zone.

Investors are nervous over whether the political gridlock that emerged from the Italian elections could hurt euro zone growth, and whether support from the European Central Bank for a nation in trouble can be used if there’s no workable government.

Barroso said it was in Rome’s interests not to undermine the confidence that has been building up in the country in the past year because the alternative would mean rising borrowing costs that would not be good for anyone in Italy.

“I‘m confident that Italy will honor its commitments,” Barosso told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dublin where he told an audience that he believed bailed out Ireland’s economy was turning a corner.

“One thing for me is clear is that Italy needs stability and a program that reinforces confidence. I‘m completely confident that the Italian government, after this normal procedure of democracy, will keep this path because it is certainly in their interests.”

The Commission chief appealed to EU leaders at a Reuters Summit earlier this week not to give in to populism after the Italian election raised questions about the tough fiscal policies advocated by the European Union.

In a joint statement on Wednesday with outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti, whose austerity policies Italians voted to reject, Barroso also urged Italy to press ahead with reforms to improve its economic growth potential.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.